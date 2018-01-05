  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Sharapova fails to enter finals of 2018 WTA Shenzhen Open

    17:02, 05 January 2018
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's Maria Sharapova has failed to make it into the finals of the Shenzhen Open in China, TASS reports.

    In the semifinals Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic beatedn Sharapova with the score 6:2, 3:6, 6:3.

    In the finals Siniakova is to meet Simona Halep of Romania who earlier beat her compatriot Irina Begu 6:1, 6:4.

    The finals of the Shenzhen Open will be played on January 6, 06:00 MSK. The prize fund of the competition is $627,000.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Sharapova eliminated Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!