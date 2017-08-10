Share of China's imports into Kazakhstan rises from 22% to 27%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover in the first six months of 2017 has grown by 29% over the same period last year. This includes the exports increased by 38% to $20.7 billion and the imports risen by 11% to $8 billion, according to finprom.kz.

The share of Chinese imports into Kazakhstan is showing growth from 22% to 27%. In monetary terms, the imports have risen by 34% as compared to the same period last year and amounted to $2.1 billion, whereas the exports equaled $2.8 billion (+33%). On the whole, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China has grown by 33%, and the trade balance remains positive ($0.7 billion).

Mobile phones and computers are the major products imported from China. For half a year, 1,200 tons of phones for $189 million have been delivered. In monetary terms, it is 62% higher than last year. 700 tons of IT-equipment worth $70 million has been imported, which is 75% higher than last year. Chinese shoe imports almost tripled as 19,400 tons for $81.7 million have been delivered. The imports of clothing and textiles have increased by 8% up to $33 million.

The turnover with Taiwan has enlarged by a third to $17.8 million for six months. The exports of goods to Taiwan have grown nearly 2.5 times, whereas the imports have risen by 28%. The turnover with Hong Kong has increased by 1.4% to $9.3 million. The imports of goods from Hong Kong have decreased by 9%, exports have expanded by 8%.

48% of all China's imports in Kazakhstan accrues to Almaty city. Over six months, Chinese goods to the amount of $1 billion have been imported into the southern capital. As compared to H1 2016, the increase is 53%.

The largest exporters are Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. They supply copper, radioactive elements, ferroalloys, and other materials, accounting for 51% of all Kazakh exports to China.