Share of deposits in tenge was 40.8% in Aug 2015 - National Bank
According to the Bank, in August 2015, the volume of residents' deposits in deposit organizations made 13 trln 205 bln 500 mln tenge. Legal entities' deposits made 8 trln 37 bln 200 mln tenge and individuals' deposits amounted to 5 trln 168 bln 300 mln tenge. In the reporting month, the total volume of deposits in national currency made 5 trln 389 bln 200 mln tenge, in foreign currency - 7 trln 816 bln 300 mln tenge. The share of deposits in tenge was 40.8%. Household deposits in banks (including non-residents' savings) made 5 trln 226 bln 700 mln tenge, among them in tenge - 1 trln 380 bln 400 mln tenge, in foreign currency - 3 trln 846 bln 200 mln tenge. The share of deposits in tenge made 26.4%. Fixed-term deposits volume in late August 2015 made 9 trln 391 bln 400 mln tenge, in national currency - 3 trln 234 bln 800 mln tenge and in foreign currency - 6 trln 156 bln 700 mln tenge. In August 215, the average weighted interest rate on all fixed-term deposits in national currency made 7. 3% (non-banking legal entities) and 8.5% (individuals).