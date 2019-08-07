Share of gold in National Fund’s assets to be 5% - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has clarified the amendments inserted into the Concept of Formation and Utilization of the National Fund’s Reserves.

«In compliance with my decree, the Concept of Formation and Utilization ofthe National Fund’s Reserves has been amended. Henceforth, the share of gold insavings assets of the National Fund will comprise up to 5%. This measure isneeded for raising safety of the National Fund’s assets and protecting them,» thePresident tweeted.