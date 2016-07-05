Share of Kazakhstani participation in Tengiz expansion project to make over 30%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The share of Kazakhstani participation in the project on expansion of the Tengiz field will make over 30%, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev told at the CCS media briefing.

"Tengizchevroil started construction works at the Tengiz oil field. Many Kazakhstani companies and suppliers are involved in rendering of services in the spheres of design, procurement, etc. In total, it is expected that the share of Kazakhstani participation will make over 30%," he said.

As earlier reported, "Tengizchevroil" LLP announced about its decision to finance the project on future expansion of the project and a project on well-head pressure management, which will require about 36.8 billion US dollars.