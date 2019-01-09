Share of private investments in Astana reached 90%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As much as 1trln tenge of investments was attracted to Astana in 2018, Mayor of the city Bakhyt Sultanov said at the enlarged meeting of the local administration.

The meeting discussed the last year results and goals for 2019.



The Mayor reminded that almost half of all the investments attracted by the city were provided from the national budget (53% in 2009). "Now the share of private investments comprises 90%, while small business remains the main investor of the city," he said.



Astana becomes more attractive for foreign investors, he added.



"Last year, the quarter of the total volume of investments was provided by foreign investors," he stressed.