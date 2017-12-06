Share of processing sector in Kazakh economy exceeds 40% - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the results of the government activities in the industrial and processing sectors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding the construction industry, we stopped importing the products of basic building materials. It is very important.

Over 180 projects have been implemented. And now, owing to the construction site, which is the entire Kazakhstan, we are sustaining ourselves and have given jobs to our citizens. Thanks to the industrialization, the share of the processing sector has increased from 30% to 41%. It is a good achievement," the Head of State said during the nationwide teleconference.

According to Kazakh leader, in total, $26 billion of foreign direct investment has been attracted for the industrialization over the years.

"If we had no program, we would not have such investment. The share of processed goods in the total exports has grown to 35%. It is a huge achievement for our country. We need to ramp up. Within the framework of the government program of the industrial innovative development, all enterprises that were idle all these years produced commodities worth KZT 9.5 trillion. And we spent 5.2 trillion. That is, we are generously paid back for the money invested in that project without wasting it," Nazarbayev said.

"In addition, as we launch new advanced technology facilities, the energy usage has declined by 16%. This is also a great achievement," the President highlighted.

As previously reported, today the Kazakh capital hosted a nationwide teleconference with the participation of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev The New Industrialization of the Country: A Leap of the Kazakh Snow Leopard.