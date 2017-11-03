Sharibayev, Prescott undergo pre-fight weigh-in

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The official pre-fight weigh-in of Kazakhstani Aidar Sharibayev (6-0, 5 KOs) and his opponent Daulis Prescott (38-31-4, 23 KOs) was held in in Kissimmee, Florida, diamondring.kz reports.

Sharibayev weighted at 136 lbs and Prescott - at 138 lbs. In view of the fact that the opponents did not have enough time to meet the division requirement of 135 lbs and agreed to fight at the current weight, the organizers decided not penalize the fighters and still hold the bout.

As previously reported, Sharibayev-Prescott showdown will be held on November 3 at the Osceola Heritage Park Arena in Kissimmee within the framework of the All Star Boxing/Top Rank boxing night.