Sharibayev vs Cancio weigh-in at 129.4 and 130 lbs

ASTANA. KAZFINORM Official weigh-in of the Golden Boy Promotions event participants Kazakhstani Aidar Sharibayev (7-0, 6 KOs) and American Andrew Cancio (17-4-2, 13 KOs) was held today in Indio, California, SPORTINFORM refers to Kazakhstan-based promotion company Diamond Ring.

Both fighters made lightweight limit 130 lbs (or 58,967 kg). The Diamond Ring prospect weighed 129.4 lbs (or 58.695 kg), while his opponent - 130 lbs (or 58,967 kg) exactly.

The 10-round bout will be held at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

As previously reported, Golden Boy Promotions in partnership with ESPN will be holding an evening of professional boxing on April 12 in Indio, California.