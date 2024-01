ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Kazakh professional female boxer Firuza Sharipova (7-1, 4 KOs) has climbed 19 positions in BoxRec.com rankings after defeating Milena Koleva from Bulgaria (9-10-1, 3 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

Sharipova went from 33rd place to 14th after she beat Koleva and claimed vacant WIBA and WBU belts.