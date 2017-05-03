Sharipova’s coach comments on Kazakh Women’s Boxing Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerik Algabek, coach of a Kazakh famous professional boxer Firuza Sharipova, shared his opinion about the upcoming Kazakhstan Women's National Boxing Championships, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The national championship is one of the most important and major tournaments for each and all female athletes. The upcoming competitions will demonstrate the level of Kazakhstani women's boxing and show the participants' paces. Presently, there are lots of young gifted female athletes so it's too soon to talk about the particular favourites.", the coach thinks.





Algabek will represent Zhambyl region as the trainer of the regional team at the tournament. It appears to him that his team is very likely to win medals at the Kazakh championship.

"Our roster has been renewed with young members as many girls, who had recently been first-class athletes, got married and became mothers. Currently, the team mainly consists of young athletes who will participate in the tournament of such a status as the adult championship of Kazakhstan for the first time. The ambitions of Zhambyl boxing have always been great and we expect we will not be left without medals at the future competition.", he says.





As to the trainer's stack athlete Firuza Sharipova, Yerik Algabek expressed his confidence that she has a promising future in professional boxing. "Firuza is a competent boxer. She is good at punching, as well as technically and tactically skillful.", the trainer noted.

As a reminder, Kazakhstan Women's National Boxing Championships will be held in Astana on May 3 to 9.