Sharjah Art Foundation announces Autumn 2018 exhibitions

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM Sharjah Art Foundation, SAF, today announced its autumn 2018 exhibition programme, which features major solo exhibitions and group surveys highlighting influential artists from the region and around the world.

In addition to solo exhibitions of the works of Frank Bowling, Amal Kenawy, and Ala Younis, SAF will mount an exhibition of site-specific works created by the March Project 2018 resident artists and a tribute to the 10th anniversary of the Production Programme, which offers grants and professional support for the realisation of projects selected from an international open call, WAM reports.

This exhibition season will also inaugurate new institutional collaborations, including a three-year exchange with guest curator Yuko Hasegawa, Artistic Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo, and a partnership with Haus der Kunst, Munich and the Museum of Modern Art Ireland, IMMA, for Frank Bowling: Mappa Mundi. SAF's autumn 2018 roster continues the foundation's commitment to building a bridge between local, regional and international arts communities.

"The autumn 2018 exhibition season offers a wide range of perspectives on contemporary art through the work of emerging and established artists from the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and around the world, as well as that of artists who have created new projects with the support of our decade-long Production Programme," said Hoor Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Art Foundation.

"The extraordinary scope of the autumn 2018 exhibitions speaks to SAF's core mission to catalyse and support dialogue that reaches across boundaries of discipline and origin in order to encourage a shared understanding of the transformational role of art," she added.

All Sharjah Art Foundation exhibitions are free and open to the public.