Sharjah Chamber seeks to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation, developing trade relations and investment with an official delegation from Kazakhstan.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Sharjah FDI Forum 2017 and attended by Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Kairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE.



The two sides expressed the desire to sign a memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the Sharjah Chamber and its counterpart in Kazakhstan in the near future. The Chamber focused on the importance of the exhibition section and the opportunities offered by Expo Centre Sharjah to foreign companies.



The meeting was also attended by Abdullah Ibrahim Deaifis, Naser Musabbeh Al Tunaiji, members of the Board of Directors at SCCI, Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI as well as representatives of the Kazakh embassy and investment promotion agencies in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.



Al Owais stressed that the growing relationship between UAE and Kazakhstan have played a great role in enhancing economic relationship in private sectors of both countries. He expressed SCCI's keenness to continue coordination and expand cooperation in all economic sectors with Kazakstan.



He also urged the Kazakh businessmen to seize the opportunities that serves the interests of business communities in both countries and take the advantages offered by Sharjah Chamber to the foreign investors to have projects in Sharjah.



Ambassador Sharif stressed his country's keenness to enhance fruitful relations at all levels with the UAE, especially after twenty-five years of having diplomatic relations. He praised the strong economic and commerce relations between Kazakhstan and the Emirate due to Sharjah's progress in various economic sectors in the region. He also invited the Emirati businessmen and investors to seize the good investment opportunities in his country in the field of agriculture and livestock The Kazakh ambassador concluded the meeting with an official invitation to the Chairman of SCCI to visit his country. He also mentioned that the governor of south Kazakhstan will be visiting Sharjah in November in order to sign several memorandums of understanding with some economic government offices in the Emirate.