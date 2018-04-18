Sharjah International Airport to participate in KITF 2018 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Sharjah International Airport plans to participate in the Kazakhstan International Travel and Tourism Fair 2018, KITF, from 18th-20th April, at the Almaty International Exhibition Centre, in the Kazakh capital, along with other exhibitors from around the world, WAM reports.

The Sharjah International Airport's participation in KITF 2018 comes under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, to represent the airport's aspirations and ongoing endeavours to be present at such important international events and exhibitions. The aim is to enhance cooperation with existing partners and open new horizons and partnerships with new customers, through intense meetings and review of the services provided by the airport to the passengers and companies.



Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "The Sharjah International Airport is keen to participate in major exhibitions, such as KITF 2018, that are focused on promoting tourism and travel around the world. Our participation is part of our strategic plans to explore overseas opportunities and achieve international partnerships that will both promote the many services provided by the Sharjah International Airport and highlight the latest, significant developments in this sector.



"Participation in international exhibitions is based on a deliberate strategy that concerns most with meeting the aspirations of passengers, customers and companies, opening new markets to meet the future requirements of the emirate of Sharjah, and cooperating with our airline partners and seasonal tour operators and those professionals who are interested in the travel, tourism and hotels industry to benefit from the enormous potential of the emirate of Sharjah as an important tourist and commercial destination in the region," he added.



The Kazakhstan International Travel and Tourism Fair is considered one of Asia's most important exhibitions in the tourism and travel sector. More than 370 participants representing 30 countries from around the world are taking part in this year's event, while some 5,000 experts and specialists in various travel and tourism areas have confirmed their participation at the exhibition.