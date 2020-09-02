  • kz
    Sharp drop in temperature forecast for some rgns of Kazakhstan

    21:46, 02 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Some regions of Kazakhstan are to experience low temperatures as well as strong wind at 15-20 mps in the coming two days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet, the national met office.

    In the afternoon of September 3, thunderstorm is to hit the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan. Southwesterly wind turning northwest with gusts of up to 15-20 mps in the morning and afternoon is expected. Sharp temperature fall to 16-18 degrees Celsius is forecast at day time.

    On September 3, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay regions are to see fall in temperature to 12-18 degrees Celsius. Occasional showers, thunderstorm, hail and squall are also predicted to hit the regions. Northwesterly wind blowing 15-20 mps here and there, with gusts of up to 25-28 mps is forecast.

    On September 4, East Kazakhstan, Almaty and Pavlodar regions are to see heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, squall and hail. Southwesterly wind turning northeast is expected to blow 15-20 mps locally, gusting 25 mps. Sharp temperature fall to 12-18 degrees Celsius is also expected.

    Probability of storm is 85-90%.


