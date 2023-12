Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Nursultan Nazarbayev is a great politician

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed regret over Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to step down as the President of Kazakhstan.



The Uzbek leader named Nursultan Nazarbayev ‘a great politician and President who is able to take such a decision.'



The two leaders agreed to keep regular contacts in the future.