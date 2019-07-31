Shavkat Rakhmonov becomes first Kazakh fighter to sign UFC contract

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh mixed martial arts fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov has signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Hewill go down in history as the first Kazakhstani fighter to sign a contractwith the best MMA organization. His debut is scheduled for November. Shavkat becamethe first one, but I’m sure he will be far from being the last representativeof our country in the UFC,» Sayat Abdrakhmanov, an MMA manager, wrote on Instagram.

It isworth mentioning that having knocked out Brazil’s Thiago Varejao Lacerda in thefirst round of the M-1 Challenge 102 tournament fight in Nur-Sultan, ShavkatRakhmonov defended his champion title.