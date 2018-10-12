Sheikh Zayed Mosque publications presented to museum in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, has presented a number of its valuable and special publications to the Museum of Peace and Harmony in Kazakhstan, WAM reported.

The gesture came in conjunction with the participation of the centre, represented by Dr. Yousif Abdallah Alobaidli, Director-General SZGMC, in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which concluded today in Astana.

The gifted items also included a model of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The initiative is aimed to promote tolerance and extend bridges of cultural and social rapprochement between various cultures and peoples around the world. It also promotes the centre's message of coexistence, tolerance and openness to others, along with highlighting the achievements of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The model of Sheikh Zayed mosque will be displayed permanently in the museum, to enable visitors to see one of the most important monuments, which reflects the values of the UAE community and its tolerance and moderation.

Dr. Alobaidli said that the move will help establish cultural and intellectual cooperation between relevant institutions around the world.

He also pointed out that the centre, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, aims to highlight the civilised image of the UAE and its rejection of all forms of intolerance and radicalisation, as well as its respect for all faiths, religions and cultures.

The centre's participation in the congress is part of its leading role in spreading the values of coexistence and tolerance between religions and civilisations, without compromising Islam's tolerant beliefs and national identity.