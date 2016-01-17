Shell, Total representatives arrive in Tehran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A few days before the cancellation of international sanctions against Iran, a number of the largest oil companies including the Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell company and France's Total Corporation have sent representatives to Iran in order to negotiation with Iranian oil authorities.

Accordingly, the visiting representatives are scheduled to hold talks with the officials of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) as well as National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) on Sunday discussing venues for boosting bilateral ties, MNA reported.

The National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) will commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of its foundation in a ceremony to be attended by a total of 600 domestic and international partners including 300 managers and deputies of world's oil giants including Shell and Total.

On the sideline's of the ceremony, Iranian and foreign oil authorities will deal with various issues including hiring of Iranian oil tankers, insurance coverage, marine transportation services, repairs as well as spare parts supply.

Meanwhile, NITC Managing Director Ali Akbar Safaei had previously announced the return of Iranian tankers to the European market in the wake of implementation of era adding "relevant negotiations with all world's major oil companies have begun.'

NITC transports Iranian crude to export markets and is also responsible for the distribution of oil products to Iranian ports and island ports in the Persian Gulf.

The company, which operates the largest tanker fleet in the Middle East, also acts as an independent entity in contracts with foreign concerns for crude oil transportation based on prevailing international freight rates.

In recent years, NITC has taken great steps towards accomplishing enhanced management systems, maritime safety and transport, the results of which have been achieving an array of awards obtained including ISO 9002, ISO 14001 (for management), PMS (for maintenance and repair system), STCW (for maritime supervision systems) and ISMC (for maritime safety management).

