Sheriff: Campbell&#39;s motive for killing family still unknown

BELFAIR. KAZINFORM On Friday, David Wayne Campbell, 51, reportedly shot and killed his family and neighbor before turning the gun on himself in Belfair, Washington.

​"We do not have a motive [for killing] yet," Spurling stated on Monday.

The Mason County coroner later identified four victims: Lana Carlson, 49; Quinn Carlson, 16; and Tory Carlson, 18; and Donna Reed, 68.

​Spurling added that the victims were shot "execution style" in a chicken coup on the property before police arrived. Police then negotiated with Campbell for at least three hours before he took his own life.

A 12-year-old girl believed to be related to the victims was found at the site unhurt and is currently under the supervision of Child Protective Services. An official interview with the girl has yet to take place.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department added that Campbell was a "career criminal" who had several past convictions, including for grand larceny, forgery and impersonating a police officer.

​Investigators determined that the gun used in the shooting was registered to Lana Carlson’s father, and Campbell was not legally allowed to possess firearms. As many as six weapons were recovered from the scene as of Monday morning, including one handgun and five long guns, Spurling added.

Local media reports cited preliminary information alleging that the two teenagers may have been adopted in Russia. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that the teenagers were adopted in Kazakhstan and have been in contact with that country’s officials regarding the incident.



Source: Sputniknews