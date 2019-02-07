Shigeo Katsu appointed Chairman of JSC Tsesnabank Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Nazarbayev University, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools and member of the Board of Trustees of Nazarbayev Fund Mr. Shigeo Katsu appointed the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tsesnabank JSC.

Mr. Shigeo Katsu is President of Nazarbayev University, a position he has held since December 2010. Prior to that, over the course of a 30-year career at the World Bank, Mr. Shigeo Katsu led financial sector reforms on countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, held various Senior Management positions and served as Vice President for the Europe and Central Asia Region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Nazarbayev University.

In addition to the above, Mr. Bekzhan Pirmatov has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Tsesnabank JSC. Mr.Pirmatov is Former Deputy CEO of the First Heartland Bank JSC. Mr.Pirmatov has been working in the banking sector since 2004. He started his career as a leading specialist in the Office of Corporate Relations. Subsequently, he headed the divisions for working with corporate clients in local and foreign banks, such as Bank Caspian, JSC, Bank TuranAlem, JSC and SB HSBC Bank Kazakhstan, JSC and Kazkommertsbank, JSC. Prior to joining FHB, he was a Principal Banker at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), where he was responsible for working with large corporate clients in the sectors of industry, commerce, agribusiness and natural resources. Mr. Pirmatov has extensive experience in corporate banking, risk management and project finance.