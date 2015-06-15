Shigeo Katsu: First graduates of Nazarbayev University represent a new era of higher education in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Graduation ceremony has kicked off in the Nazabayev University in Astana.

"We are proud of you! You are number one graduates. You are the representatives of the new era of higher education in Kazakhstan. You are not only intelligent but brave because you have begun to learn in a completely new climate of teaching and research," said the president of the University Shigeo Katsu congratulating the graduates. It bears to remind that the Nazarbayev University was opened on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2010. 446 students have become the first graduates of the university. The greatest number of students study at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Science and Technology, School of Engineering, Graduate School of Education, Graduate School of Public Policy, and Graduate School of Business. The total number of students in seven schools since the founding of the university has increased to 2 800 people.