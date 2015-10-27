Shinzo Abe becomes Doctor Honoris Causa of Nazarbayev University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have paid a visit to Nazarbayev University in Astana, the president's press service reports.

During their visit, the Kazakh President and the Japanese official surveyed the campus of the university and familiarized with prospects of its development. Prime Minister Abe wrote a message in the distinguished visitors' book and delivered a lecture to students and professors of the university, stressing the importance of training personnel in the process of modernization of Kazakhstan's industry. "We will further support Kazakhstan in training of highly skilled professionals for its industrial sector," Shinzo Abe said. In conclusion, the title of Doctor Honoris Causa was awarded to the Japanese Prime Minister.