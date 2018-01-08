Ship control principle in Caspian Sea to change

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Caspian littoral states decided to establish a unified regime for the state control of ships in ports similarly to the Black Sand Mediterranean seas, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In this respect, the Kazakh Ministry and relevant agencies of other countries are working to harmonize the provisions of the port control procedure.

It was noted by the ministry that the unified approach will improve technical safety of sea-going ships and exclude the operation of substandard ships in the region. This, in turn, will contribute to minimizing the number of sea accidents, enhancing the safety of life, health of crew members and passengers of ships, and ensure safety of vehicles and cargoes.

Besides, this will reduce the number of inspections of good-conditioned vessels and raise the resource efficiency in inspecting the vehicles which are potentially dangerous in terms of safety of maritime navigation.

Presently, nearly 1,600 vessels are operating in the Caspian Sea, of which 320 belong to Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, about 2,000 ships entered Kazakh ports in 2017.