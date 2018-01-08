Shipwreck off Libyan coast leaves 64 people dead, says IOM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some 64 migrants are believed to have died in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya over the weekend, the International Organization for Migration said Monday, Kazinform has learned from EFE.

The toll, based on the accounts of survivors who were taken to the port of Catania on the island of Sicily on Saturday, was announced by the spokesperson for the United Nations migration agency (IOM) in Italy, Flavio di Giacomo.