    Shiseido ties up with Burberry over cosmetic item sales

    20:17, 02 June 2015
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Major Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. said Tuesday it has tied up with Burberry Group Plc over sales of the British luxury brand's make-up and fragrance products in Japan, introducing them to the Japanese market for the first time.

    Shiseido will start selling Burberry's perfume on Wednesday and add other items such as lipstick and foundation in the fall. The tie-up is part of Burberry's strategy to promote its global product offerings in Japan as the British company will discontinue licensing contracts with Japan's Sanyo Shokai Ltd. at the end of June. Source: Kyodo

    Business, companies World News Business
