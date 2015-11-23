Shkolnik: Pavlodar, Shymkent oil refineries modernization might be postponed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Energy Vladimir Shkolnik does not exclude that modernization of the Pavlodar and Shymkent oil refineries might be postponed due to financing problems. He said it today at the Government's telephone conference.

“Three refineries are under modernization now. Atyrau Oil Refinery is expected to be commissioned in December 2016,” the Minister told.

“The issue of financing of the second stage of Pavlodar refinery modernization has not been solved yet. Its cost is 400 mln tenge. As for Shymkent refinery, we hope to solve it during our trip to China. Probably, the commissioning of the plant will be postponed from 2016 to 2017,” he added.