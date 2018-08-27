Shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville leaves 2 dead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Two people were fatally shot during a video game tournament at a shopping and dining complex Sunday in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff Mike Williams said, CNN reports.

Nine other people suffered gunshot wounds and two people were injured fleeing the area, Williams said.



The gunman, identified as 24-year old David Katz, of Baltimore, Maryland, took his own life inside Chicago Pizza after the shooting, the sheriff said. Katz, who was in Jacksonville for the football video game competition, used at least one handgun in the shooting, the sheriff said.



The shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing complex during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams, said on Twitter. The Landing is an open-air marketplace with stores, bars and restaurants in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.



