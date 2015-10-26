Shootout breaks out between IS militants and police in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shootout broke out between the militants of the "Islamic State" terrorist organization and the police in Turkey's Diyarbakir province bordering Syria, Hurriyet newspaper reported Oct.26.

Reportedly, two policemen were killed and four more injured as a result of the incident.

Moreover, four IS militants have been eliminated.

Turkey recently has been hit with a series of attacks. Two explosions occurred in Ankara Oct. 10 before the rally organized by trade unions and public organizations under the slogan "Work, peace and democracy" as a sign of protest against the violence due to the Turkish-Kurdish conflict in the country's south-east.

The death toll reached 97 people as a result of the explosions and the number of the injured has reached 246.

Following the explosion, Turkey's National Intelligence Organization warned of the possibility of repeated terrorist attacks in the country. Turkey's National Intelligence Organization warned about suicide bombers that prepare to commit more terrorist attacks in various cities of Turkey. Kazinform refers to Trend.az.