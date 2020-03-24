Shopping and entertainment centers will operate in all cities except for Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Abayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At a press conference on the current situation of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan the Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev informed about the operation of shopping and entertainment centers during the state of emergency, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, shopping and entertainment centers will not operate in quarantined cities - Nur-Sultan and Almaty. In all other cities the major trade facilities are allowed to operate over the time period from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. During operation shopping and entertainment centers should strengthen sanitary and disinfection measures. The entertainment areas of the trade facilities will be closed.

Recall that earlier the headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection in the city of Nur-Sultan decided to suspend the activities of large trade facilities, shopping centers, family centers, universal and non-food markets.