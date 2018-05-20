Shopping mall blazes in Akmola region
14:50, 20 May 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire broke out in a shopping mall in Kokshetau, the press service of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reported.
"The roof of "Triumph", a two-storeyed trade house in Abulkassymov Street, caught on fire May 20 at 12:35 p.m. The firefighters contained the fire at 1:05 p.m. and put it out at 1:22 p.m. As a result of the fire, the exterior of the building was damaged. The area of the fire was 400 square meters," the report said.