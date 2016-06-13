Shopping mall selling products made in Kazakhstan to open in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first shopping mall selling products made in Kazakhstan only will open in Astana on the threshold of the Capital's Day.

The floor area of the shopping mall is 5 000 sq meters, and it will have different sections. It will also serve as an office for 300 companies from 14 regions of the country and from Astana and Almaty. They have already begun to arrange their offices. The added value of all the products planned to be sold at the shopping center will vary from 3 to 7%.

As Vice President of the Association of Trade Companies of Kazakhstan Kaiyrly Tauken noted, Kazakhstani manufacturers will be given floor space to sell their products in the center for free during the first year.

After one year of these preferential conditions the rental payment will vary from 2000 to 3000 tenge for one sq meter.

The shopping center will be located at 3 Saryarka St in Astana.