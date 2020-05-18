Shopping malls to reopen in 2 cities of Kazakhstan this week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov has revealed an exciting news for residents of the cities of Nur-Sultan and Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports.

According to Minister Birtanov, the cities will see the reopening of the local shopping malls after a couple of months of the quarantine regime. The shopping malls are expected to open their doors on May 20.

However, it was noted that the leisure centers for kids, food courts, and cinemas within the shopping malls will still be closed. The decision to partially reopen the shopping malls was made given the favorable epidemiological situation in both cities.

Minister Birtanov announced the news at the Monday session of the Commission for prevention of the coronavirus spread chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov.

The session also discussed the repatriation of some 1,000 Kazakhstanis from foreign countries, mainly Kazakhstani students studying in Russia.