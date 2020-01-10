Short cold snap in store for S Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Short cold snap is on its way to southern Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The state weather agency revealed inclement weather forecast for most regions of the country on January 11-13. According to the forecast, most regions will be affected by precipitation, fog and black ice.

Kazhydromet also claims that temperatures will dip across Kazakhstan in the second half of January. Mercury will drop to -25, -30°C in northern Kazakhstan and -17, -22°C in southern Kazakhstan at night.