Short warm spell, then biting frost in store for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Short warm spell is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Warm and moist Atlantic cyclone will bring heavy snowfalls, bleak winds, and short warm spell to most regions of Kazakhstan.

However, the cyclone will give way to cold air masses from the Arctic Region which will gradually bring the temperature down on December 30. Temperature will dip as low as -30, 38°C at night in northern Kazakhstan. Portions of the country will see foggy conditions.