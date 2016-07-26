Shots fired at Doctor in Berlin, attacker commits suicide

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - A patient shot dead a doctor in the Benjamin Franklin University Hospital in Berlin, police said. After the attack he committed suicide, Sputnik reports.

Police have arrived at the scene. The shooting reportedly occurred in the German capital's Steglitz district at around 11:00 GMT.



"A patient fired at a doctor in the Benjamin Franklin University Hospital in Steglitz and later committed suicide. The doctor sustained a life-threatening injury and is currently in intensive care," Berlin police said on Twitter.



I stood in front of the main entrance, when suddenly a lot of police approached. Heavily armed officers have secured all entrances," a witness told Der Tagesspiegel.



The hospital staff were asked to stay in their rooms and lock the doors. Around 20 firefighter, police and rescue vehicles have arrived at the scene. The place was cordoned off.



"The site at the Campus Benjamin Franklin in Steglitz is under control. Our colleagues are on the scene. There is no danger," the police said.



Germany has been on high alert following a string of attacks.



A Syrian national whose asylum application had been turned down and who was to be deported to Bulgaria after living in Germany for a year, detonated a bomb late on Sunday in the Bavarian city of Ansbach, killing himself and wounding 15 bystanders.



The same day, another Syrian refugeekilled a female colleague with a machete in the southern city of Reutlingen, near Stuttgart.



Earlier, an 18-year-old German-Iranian man Ali David Sonboly opened fire in a crowded Olympia shopping mall and a nearby McDonald's restaurant, killing nine people before committing suicide.



Source: Sputnik