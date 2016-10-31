Shots reportedly fired near bank in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A client of VTB Bank was allegedly attacked by armed men near the Alatau Grand Business Center today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to reports, the attack happened in Timiryazev Street in the afternoon.



"In connection with the incident we would like to inform that all branches of the bank operate as usual. Security is tightened," Kazinform has learnt from the bank's press service.



"The attack on the bank's client occurred outside of the bank located at the Alatau Grand Business Center," the press service stated.



According to the press service, the police are investigating.



More details are to follow.