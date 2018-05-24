Showers and stiff wind forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Showers, thunderstorms, bleak wind and dust storms are forecast across Kazakhstan today, May 24, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.



Wind will bring dust storm to South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.



Fervent heat will grip Atyrau region.