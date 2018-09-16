  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Showers forecast in some regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday

    09:16, 16 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Western, northern and eastern Kazakhstan will observe occasional showers today, September 16. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Patches of fog may blanket the northwest, north, center and east of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.

    Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.

    North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions will see patches of fog.

    Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, most parts of Zhambyl, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!