Showers to douse Kazakhstan on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Stiff winds, thunderstorm, occasional showers, and hail are forecast for Kazakhstan on May 15, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Squall is in store for Karaganda, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.



Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Karaganda region.



Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Meteorologists predict extreme fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda region.