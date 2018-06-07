Showers to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms will hit most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 7. However, northeastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fervent heat will torment residents of Almaty region and parts of Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Chances of hail will be high in Kostanay region.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, in most parts of Atyrau and Kyzylorda, and in some parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.