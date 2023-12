NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan on September 3-5, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is to see showers, and only the eastern part of the country is to see heavy rains, strong wind and possible hail.

Cold coming from the Taymyr Peninsula is forecast for north, center and east Kazakhstan with temperature range of 12…18 degrees Celsius.