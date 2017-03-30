Shumenov and Zhakiyanov don’t hit Top-50 P4P-Ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Before April, WorldBoxingNews.net has updated its pound-for-pound ranking (regardless of weight category) of boxers dividing them into weight categories, according to Sports.kz.

As we earlier reported, Kazakh middleweight Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) is the first in his weight category division and the third in the overall ranking. He ranks only below light heavyweight American Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) and welterweight Filipino Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs).

Also, the division list of World Boxing News includes other Kazakh boxers Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-1, 18 KOs) and Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11 KOs). Zhakiyanov is on the fifth line of the bantam ranking, Shumenov ranks the fourth among cruiserweight boxers. The one thing to be noted is that despite being on the top of their weight category rankings both Kazakh boxers do not hit WBN P4P-Ranking.