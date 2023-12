ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBA cruiserweight champion (interim), 32-years-old Kazakhstani boxer Beibut Shumenov will fight against ex-champion of the world, 34-years-old Polish Krzysztof Wlodarczyk in Las Vegas (Nevada, U.S.A.) on December 18.

Besides, within this show Russian Denis Shafikov (30) will fight with Cuban Rances Barthelemy for IBF champion title in light weight. Source: Sports.kz