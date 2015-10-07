Shvedova advanced into quarterfinals of women&#39;s doubles in Beijing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shevdova advanced into the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in women's doubles in Beijing, Vesti.kz informs.

Shvedova plays in pair with Australian Casey Dellacqua, they defeated the pair of Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino (Spain) and Andreja Klepac (Slovenia) in two sets - 6:1, 6:2.

Shavedova and Dellacqua will play against Czech pair of Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka to advance to the semifinals.