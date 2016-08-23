  • kz
    Shvedova and Babos advanced to 2nd round of Connecticut Open in New Haven

    12:58, 23 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Connecticut Open tennis tournament is being held in New Haven in the USA these days, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova playing in pair with Hungarian Timea Babos defeated Polish Klaudia Jans-Ignacik and Caroline Wozniacki from Denmark in the first round and advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

    The final score was 3:6, 6:4, 10:8 in favour of Shvedova and Babos.

     

     

