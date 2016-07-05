Shvedova and Babos ease into third round of Wimbledon doubles
12:46, 05 July 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos of Hungary seeded 5th at the Wimbledon Championships reached the third round of the Grand Slam in London.
In the second-round match the Kazakh-Hungarian duo routed Japanese Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya 6-1, 6-3.
Next they will face British Johanna Konta and American Maria Sanchez. The winners of this match are expected to play against the top-seeded Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza.
Source: Sports.kz