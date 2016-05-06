Shvedova and Babos out of 2016 Mutua Madrid Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Timea Babos of Hungary crashed out of the 2016 Mutua Madrid Open Women's doubles event.

The 5th-seeded French duo Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic toppled Shvedova and Babos in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Both tandems served 3 aces apiece. It is worth mentioning that Garcia and Mladenovic made only 1 double fault, whereas the Kazakh-Hungarian duo made - 7.

In the semifinal the French pair will face off with Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia.



The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €5,3 million.

Source: WTA