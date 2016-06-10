  • kz
    Shvedova and Kalashnikova battle through to Ricoh Open semis

    12:57, 10 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Oksana Kalashnikova from Georgia have reached the semifinals of the women's doubles event at the Ricoh Open in Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

    In the quarterfinal match the Kazakh-Georgian dup outplayed Czech Lenka Kuncikova and Karolina Stuchla 7-6, 2-6, 10-7.

    Next up for Shvedova and Kalashnikova are Alexandra Panova from Russia and Amra Sadikovic from Switzerland.

    Recall that Shvedova was stunned by French Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets in the opening round of the women's singles event of the tournament.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $220,000.

    Source: Sports.kz 

