    Shvedova and King ease into Apia International semis

    15:14, 10 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Vania King of the U.S. have reached the semifinals of the 2017 Apia International in Sydney, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Shvedova and King seeded fourth at the tournament needed 1h 20min to stun German Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Czech Kveta Peschke 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinal match.

    In the semis the Kazakh-American tandem will face the winners of the quarterfinal showdown between top-seed Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova and wildcard duo Madison Brengle and Arina Rodionova.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
